Six Flags Announces 2 Park Closures; Is Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ One of Them?
Six Flags made the announcement that it is closing two of its theme parks, according to USA Today.
This summer will be the last for one Six Flags Theme Park
Theme park enthusiasts are rushing to these locations to get their "last licks" as this summer will be the last for the popular attractions.
And, one of the Six Flags locations that's been slated to close is the only Six Flags theme park in the state, leaving little entertainment options for residents.
Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ will remain open
Thankfully, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ is NOT one of the parks that's been selected to shut down.
Six Flags America in Maryland is closing
Not too far away, Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland will be closing for good, so will its waterpark, Hurricane Harbor. You'll be able to enjoy the 2025 season, but after it ends, it will not reopen.
The last day of operation for Six Flags America will be November 2, 2025, after Fright Fest. Starting Friday, August 22, the theme park and water park, Hurricane Harbor, will only be open on the weekends, and Labor Day. The last day for Hurricane Harbor will be September 6.
The press release called this strategic move a "difficult decision." President and CEO of Six Flags, Richard Zimmerman, said, "As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan."
Six Flags California's Great America is closing in 2027
Also slated for closure is Six Flags California's Great America of Santa Clara. Although, that park will be staying open until after the 2027 season.
Who knows what the future holds for Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, but, hopefully it stays open for a long, long time.
