They're not only one of the largest grocery store retailers in the entire country, but they're actually the largest grocery retailer in the Philadelphia metro area.

With more than 300 locations nationwide, we were shocked to learn that ShopRite is preparing to close several stores before the end of 2023.

So why are they closing those stores? And what does it mean for Pennsylvania and Philadelphia area ShopRite Stores? Are they next?

Let's start at the beginning...

ShopRite to Close Stores in Albany, NY Area

ShopRite has announced plans to close a handful of stores in the Capital region of New York State.

In fact, ShopRite will be closing five stores in the area on or about December 9.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued by Karen Meleta to 94.5 PST and Townsquare Media. She's the Chief Communications Officer for ShopRite's parent company, Wakefern Food Corp.

The stores — which are located in Albany, Colonia, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush — marked the retailers' entry to the area about a decade ago.

The company says they weren't able to maintain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today, hence the decision to close the stores.

So... we immediately worried about ShopRite stores in our area.

Is ShopRite About to Close Your Philadelphia, Pa. Area Grocery Store?

The news of the Albany area grocery store closing had us worried about Philadelphia's ShopRite stores so we asked if they, too, could be affected by any closings.

After all, ShopRite has surpassed ACME as Philly's largest grocery retailer. As of today, they operate 25 stores within city limits and even more stores in the surrounding suburbs.

The good news? ShopRite's spokesperson confirmed to 94.5 PST and Townsquare Media that there are no planned closings in the Philadelphia region at this time.

In fact, there are no planned closings in the entire state of Pennsylvania at this time, they say.

In total ShopRite operates 319 stores across 6 states, according to the store finder page on their website at ShopRite.com.

The company has even expanded in some markets (including New Jersey) in recent years, opening new stores as recently as this summer.