Scarecrow Season Kicks off September 9 at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA
Summer is starting to wind down.
Can you feel it?
Mornings are cooler, the days aren't as long. Sigh.
Even though I hate to see all the summer fun come to an end for another year, my favorite time at Peddler's Village is now loading.
I'm giddy with excitement that the start of scarecrow season is only a few weeks away.
If you've never been, it's an absolute must. It's a tradition for my family.
There are several fun events to look forward to this fall, according to my friends at Peddler's Village.
Save the dates now.
Scarecrows in the Village kicks off Monday, September 9th.
Make sure your phone's charged. There are tons of photo ops with over 100 homemade scarecrows scattered all over the Village.
Not only is this the coolest display it's also a competition, so bring your family and friends and vote for your favorite scarecrows in different categories.
The winners will receive cash prizes.
You can vote on the Peddler's Village app or grab a paper ballot at the Visitor and Event Center when you get there.
The official Scarecrow Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.
There will be live music, pumpkin painting, family-friendly activities, outdoor food and drinks.
Pre-register for a scarecrow-making workshop where you'll build and get to take home a real life sized scarecrow.
If you can't make the scarecrow festival, there are also scarecrow workshops on September 21 and 28.
Other fun events during scarecrow season at Peddler's Village include:
*Pet Photography Competition and Exhibit from September 2 - October 13.
*Food Truck Thursday on September 19 and October 3.
*Free outdoor movie night on September 13. The Wizard of Oz will be shown.
*OctoberFeast on October 12 and 13.
READ MORE: Here's when Daylight Saving Time Ends & we change clocks Fall 2024
It's going to be a fun-packed fall at Peddler's Village.
Don't miss out. For even more fall events and festivals, click here.
