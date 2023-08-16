Scarecrow Festival Returning to Peddler&#8217;s Village in Lahaska, PA

Scarecrow Festival Returning to Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA

Peddler's Village

September is right around the corner and you know what that means, right?

It's time for scarecrows at Peddler's Village, one of my favorite times of the year to visit.

I've got some great news for you. The beloved Scarecrow Festival is returning to the Village for 2023. This will be the first time since 2019.

Peddler's Village
Save the date. The Scarecrow Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 16th and 17th from 11am - 5pm.

It will be a weekend filled with fun. There will be scarecrow-making workshops, live music and entertainment like a juggling show, ax throwing and more, plus lots of other family-friendly activities like pumpkin painting and sand art. There will also be outside food and drinks.

Peddler's Village
Let me fill you in a little more about the scarecrow-making workshops. Advanced registration is strongly encouraged, it's a popular activity. There will only be a limited number of walk-in spots.

When your family or group registers, you're guaranteed a building space, materials and step-by-step instructions on how to build your life-size scarecrow...you get to take it home too. Register now by clicking here.

Peddler's Village
You'll be able to see the Scarecrows in the Village display starting Monday, September 11th until October 29th. Check out the over 100 scarecrows throughout the Village. The creativity will amaze you. I just love it.

Peddler's Village
The fall is such a beautiful time of year to stroll around Peddler's Village. Visit the over 60 specialty shops and boutiques, 7 fabulous restaurants, and Giggleberry Fair, the indoor family entertainment center.

Peddler's Village
For more information on this and all of the other events, shops, restaurants and more at Peddler's Village, click here.

I'll see you there.

