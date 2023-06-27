'Wheel of Fortune' has officially named the successor to Pat Sajak. The news broke midday Tuesday (June 27).

The next host of the popular evening game show will be... Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest's tenure as the host of the show will begin with the 2024-25 season. The news was just reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sajak announced his retirement from the show on social media earlier this month.

When announcing the news, Sajak said, "The time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride.”

Secreast's name was one of the very first thrown around as a possible successor. Other names included Mario Lopez (of 'Saved by the Bell' and 'Extra' TV fame).

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune,” Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of global television studios at Sony Pictures said in a statement shared with the media.

The fact nature of the deal was not immediately clear. Neither was it clear if there will be any more changes to the show. There has been some question about Vana White's future on the show, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

“Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future," Ahuja said.

Locally, Wheel of Fortune airs on 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) in the Philadelphia area week nights at 7:30 pm (following 'Jeopardy!').