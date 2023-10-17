Just last month we told you that one of the nation's largest pharmacy retail chains was gearing up to file for bankruptcy, and since then there have been significant developments in the story.

In fact, we've started to see a list of which Rite Aid stores will be closing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania soon.

Rite Aid Files For Bankruptcy

Rite Aid, a Philadelphia-based chain, officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New Jersey court on Sunday evening (October 15).

The decision comes after months of rumors about the struggling chain's future. Back in August The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported that there were talks of the company preparing to file for bankruptcy as they face billions of dollars of debt.

Why Is Rite Aid Filing for Bankruptcy Protection?

The company saw a hit in the post-COVID-19 economy and they're facing lawsuits for the company's role in the nation's opioid epidemic. The lawsuits allege that the company filled hundreds of thousands of opioid prescriptions, The New York Times reports.

As part of the bankruptcy filing, they're expected to close at least 500 stores in total. However, we've seen reports from across the area about some stores already closing in 2023 ahead of this week's developments.

We are starting to gather a list of which Pennsylvania and New Jersey stores will close, though, down below.

Which New Jersey Rite Aid Stores Will Close in 2023?

It sounds like at least a dozen Rite Aid stores across New Jersey will be closing in the coming weeks, according to a report first published in the Asbury Park Press. The newspaper cited recently filed court documents as their source.

These stores will be closing in the coming weeks, they report:

Those stores are in the following locations:

Haledon Ave., Haledon, Passaic County

Mill Rd., Irvington, Essex County

Route 38, Lumberton, Burlington County

Lacey Rd., Manchester Township, Ocean County

Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, Gloucester County

Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, Gloucester County

Route 33, Robbinsville, Mercer County

Hamilton St., Somerset, Somerset County

Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls, Monmouth County

Marshall Hill Rd., West Milford, Passaic County

S. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, Gloucester County

The exact timeline for these stores to close was not immediately clear, but it could be pretty soon if history is any indication.

Additionally, the chain's store on Route 37 East, Toms River, Ocean County already closed in September.

Which Pennsylvania Rite Aid Stores Will Close in 2023

It sounds like Pennsylvania could be hit pretty hard when a final list of Rite Aid's store closings is announced across the state.

In September we told you that the chain closed a store in Bristol, Pa. (that's in Bucks County). Plus, Patch.com reports that a Rite Aid store in Lower Makefield Township will close this week.

Pennsylvania is a large state, of course. Other media outlets have reported stores already closing in the Allentown and Pittsburgh areas too.

However, as of this moment, we haven't seen a final list of which stores will be shutting their doors.

An exact list of which Rite Aid stores are expected to close in Pennsylvania is expected to be made public at any moment it sounds like.

We'll update this with more information soon.