Man charged with sexually assaulting child under recent law enacted in NJ

🔵 Mark Van Grouw, 57, is charged with raping a child from ages 10-15

🔵 Victims have up to age 55 to report sexual abuse

🔵 Van Grouw is behind bars at the Warren County Jail

BLAIRSTOWN — A man was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting an individual during the early 1990s.

Mark Van Grouw, 57, sexually assaulted a victim between the ages of 10 and 15 between 1990 and 1995, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeffier said.

Pfeffier did not disclose the relationship between Van Grouw and the person who brought the accusations. One of the two sexual assault charges indicates Van Grouw was a relative.

Van Grouw was also charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.

Expanded statute of limitations

Under New Jersey law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019, adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse have until age 55 or seven years from the time that they determine that their trauma is linked with financial harm, whichever is later, to pursue civil legal action.

Van Grouw made his first appearance in court Thursday and is being held at the Warren County Jail.

