The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to the public to not consume certain frozen shrimp products that were sold at Walmart stores in Pennsylvania and elsewhere across the country.

The warning is kind of shocking because the shrimp could be “radioactive,” officials say. That’s because they’re warning that the shrimp may have been contaminated with unsafe levels of radiation. If consumed, that could lead to an elevated risk of cancer.

The FDA made the announcement on Tuesday. They say they were alerted by customs officers that Cesium-137 (CS-137) was detected in shipping containers of frozen breaded shrimp from an Indonesian processor. Those are being investigated.

Containers that tested positive for CS-137 have been denied entry into the country, but it cannot be ruled out that other contaminated products may have already been in the country.

The affected products were sold and distributed at Walmart stores (under the Great Value brand name). They had the following codes:

Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, 2 lb bag - Best By: 3/15/27 - Item Code: 7383108 & Lot Code: 8005540-1

Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, 2 lb bag- Best By: 3/15/27 - Item Code: 7383108 & Lot Code: 8005538-1

Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, 2 lb bag Best By: 3/15/27 - Item Code: 7383108 & Lot Code: 8005539-1

What To Do If You Bought the Recalled Shrimp

"If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product,” the FDA said in a release.

Yes, the recalled shrimp were sold at Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, officials confirmed. It doesn't appear as if they were sold in nearby New York, New Jersey, or Delaware.

In addition, the other states were: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia.

Walmart confirmed the recall by posting the notice on their website. The company says they're saying they’re committed to the health and safety of customers.