Looking to move to, or relocate within, New Jersey?

There's a town in Mercer County that you should definitely consider, according to Travel & Leisure.

The publication asked real estate experts all over the state and came up with a list of the 10 Best Places to Live in New Jersey and I have to agree with the Mercer County pick.

Princeton is #3 on the list and for good reason. Go Tigers!

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about it:

"Princeton may be a small town, famous for its Ivy League university, but it also draws new residents with its robust jobs market and proximity to Philadelphia and New York City. From locally owned shops to word-class brands like Hermes and trendy farm-to-table restaurants to classic diners, Princeton has it all."

I don't live in Princeton but I don't live that far away and it's such a great place. Whenever I tell someone where I'm from I always say, I'm from Cranbury, near Princeton.

The town is filled with history, culture, arts, fabulous dining spots, shopping and so much more.

I have personal history in Princeton. I was born there. Princeton Hospital was on Witherspoon Street for many, many years. In 2012, it moved to Route 1 North in Plainsboro.

One of my favorite pizza places in the world is in Princeton. It's Conte's on Witherspoon Street. Oh, that thin, crispy crust, the sauce, the little pepperoni cups. There's nothing better. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

I bumped into celebrity Brooke Shields in Princeton. Did you know she graduated from Princeton University? I was walking on Nassau Street one spring afternoon and there she was. I was star struck.

I could go on and on about how wonderful Princeton is. Go visit and experience it for yourself. Maybe you'll want to move there too.

To read the complete list of the best places to live in New Jersey, click here.

