National Pretzel Day 2024: Where to Get Deals and Freebies!

"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, driving my daughter to a school that's too expensive and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little. But on pretzel day, well...I like pretzel day." - Stanley, The Office

Yep, it's that time of year again. National Pretzel Day is April 26! Here in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas, those twisted knots of heaven are pretty much one of our major food groups - right up there with bagels, pizza and pork roll.

And well, that's because pretzels are from here. Kind of. Pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!

Do you like your soft pretzels salty and savory, or sticky and sweet? Maybe a mix of both?

Lucky for us once again this year, some national chains will be offering deals and freebies in honor of National Pretzel Day:

Philly Pretzel Factory

We have a ton of Philly Pretzel Factory spots around here. This will be their 17th year is a row participating in the free pretzel tradition.

"Philly Pretzel Factory will be giving away one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary, to any customer who visits a participating Philly Pretzel Factory store or Walmart location on April 26," Their press release reads.

Couldn't quite be National Pretzel Day without everyone's favorite mall pretzel! Rewards members can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on April 26. Customers must have the app to access the deal.

Wetzel's Pretzel's is once again joining the tradition! Grab yourself a free Original Pretzel on April 26. The deal is available nationwide, from 3 p.m. local time until close.

Mark your calendar to take advantage!