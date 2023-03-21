It's March Madness. Let's get pumped up before Princeton University's next NCAA men's basketball game on Friday night (March 24th).

They're going to win, right??? Goooo Tigers!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

After two big victories and busting brackets everywhere, the Princeton Tigers have made it into the Sweet 16 and are taking on the Creighton Bluejays at 9pm.

Grab your friends and head over to the pre-game party at More Than Q Princeton BBQ restaurant on Route 1 near Trader Joe's.

Stop by anytime from 4 - 8pm and watch LIVE pre-game TV coverage in the Princeton Pit while enjoying the best bbq around.

Tip off time is 9pm.

I'm embarrassed to say that I didn't have Princeton going this far in my bracket, but I'm rooting like crazy for them. I wasn't alone. Only 1.86% of completed brackets had Princeton making it to the Sweet 16.

The first round of the NCAA tournament, Princeton was a #15 seed and beat #2 seed Arizona. Wow.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Then, in the 2nd round, the Tigers beat #7 seed Missouri. They were on fire. It was so much fun to watch.

Princeton University has already made history by becoming only the 4th #15 seed to ever make it to the Sweet 16.

You've already made us proud Tigers, but keep on going.

