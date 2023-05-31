Here's something to look forward to. Playa Bowls is opening in Nassau Park (West Windsor) this weekend.

You'll find it where Cherry Blow Dry Bar used to be, on the corner of the strip mall that is also now home to Crumbl Cookies, another solid addition to Nassau Park.

Make sure to stop by the Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 3rd starting at 11am.

There's going to be a DJ and the first 50 customers will get a free bowl and a free Playa Bowls t-shirt.

There are also some amazing giveaways on Instagram the entire week leading up to the Grand Opening. The latest prize was tickets to go see Drake in concert. Be on the lookout for Playa Bowls merch, beach passes and you could win a free Playa Bowl every week for a month. Sounds great to me.

I love Playa Bowls. The nutella bowl is my favorite....look...my mouth is watering.

Did you know Playa Bowls originated in New Jersey? Yup, the founders, Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, grew up surfing on the Jersey Shore. After going on surfing trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and California, they discovered that the surf towns offered some sort of acai or pitaya bowl. They decided to put their creative minds to work and create their own version in Belmar. For more on their story, click here, it's really cool.

You can browse the full menu here. There are bowls, smoothies, juices, coffees and more.

The new Playa Bowls is located at 610 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, New Jersey.

Don't miss the Grand Opening on Saturday, June 3rd.