Baseball season is officially here, and there’s something so great about spending time at an MLB game.

I’ve been a Phillies fan my entire life, but there’s always been one thing that confused me about the games.

The players have so many different jerseys, how do they keep track of them all?

We all know teams have home and away jerseys, but most MLB teams, the Phillies included, have more than that. We know their iconic Pinstripe jerseys and their grey away uniforms are staples, but there are others you may not even realize they have.

It turns out, they do have specific days they wear each jersey. It’s not exactly common knowledge, but there is a set schedule the players have to follow.

So, which jerseys do the Phillies have to wear, and on what days do they wear them? Let’s break it down.

What Is The Phillies’ Jersey Schedule for 2025?

The Philadelphia Phillies have a set jersey schedule every season. On specific days, they wear certain jerseys, and it even varies depending on what time of day it is.

When do the Philadelphia Phillies Wear Gray Uniforms?

The gray jerseys are just the Phils’ classic “on the road” attire. You won’t get the chance, most likely, to see them in gray jerseys if you see them play in Philadelphia.

When do the Philadelphia Phillies Wear Red Pinstripe Uniforms?

You’ll see the players in their red pinstripe jerseys during home games at Citizens Bank Park when the game starts at 6 pm or later. Also, you’ll never see them wearing these on Thursday or Friday games, only Saturday - Wednesday.

When do the Philadelphia Phillies Wear City Connect Uniforms?

The City Connect jerseys are somewhat new for the Phillies. They were introduced last year, and they’re made to pay homage to the Philadelphia flag. Players are required to wear them on Fridays when playing at home at Citizens Bank Park.

When do the Philadelphia Phillies Wear Powder Blue Uniforms?

I have to admit, these are my favorite. The classic-looking powder blue jerseys are worn on Thursdays when the team is home in Philadelphia as a part of their “Throwback Thursday” promotion. Sometimes you’ll see them on occasion wear them as a throwback uniform while on the road, but you’ll mostly see them being worn on Thursday night games in Philly.

When do the Philadelphia Phillies Wear Cream Alternate Uniforms?

If you find yourself catching a day game in Philadelphia, you’ll see the cream colored jerseys. If you attend a game that’s before 6 pm (excluding Thursdays and Fridays) the Phillies will be rocking these iconic cream colored uniforms.

Did you know there were so many rules when it came to jerseys in the MLB?

