Here's something to look forward to. The Peeps Show will be back at Peddler's Village for Spring 2023.

I got your attention, didn't I? I'm talking about Peeps marshmallows, you know the gooey treat.

The 4th annual "Peeps in the Village" competition and display will kick off on March 13th and run through April 23rd. Stop by. It's a really fun Spring Break activity. I would suggest going during the week if you can, the weekends can get pretty busy at Peddler's Village.

Look carefully...can you see the different peeps? So cool.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

The display will be in the Visitor and Event Center, which is the big red barn off of Street Road. There will be over 90 Peeps creations.

If you visited Peddler's Village during the holidays, it will be where the Gingerbread House display was. For display hours, click here. Admission is free.

There's still time for you to get your creative juices flowing and enter the competition. You can make a diorama, sculpture or wall art. Cash prizes will be awarded. The deadline to enter is March 3rd.

Did you know Peeps are made in Pennsylvania? There are so many colors and they keep adding fun flavors too. This year I've seen Peeps that taste like Dr. Pepper. Sounds good, doesn't it?

Get our free mobile app

You're not going to want to miss it. I can't wait to see what the contestants come up with this year. My family checks out the display every year. The creations are always colorful and fun.

Peddler's Village has wonderful seasonal events like the Scarecrow Competition in the fall, the Gingerbread House competition during the holidays, and now the Peeps display for the Spring.

My family loves Peddler's Village, I'm sure yours will too.

LOOK: Picturesque Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA Wins Best Tourist Spot in Philadelphia Region Peddler's Village is a year round destination with many seasonal events, activities, lodging, shopping and dining. If you haven't been, it's a must.