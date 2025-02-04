Your sweet tooth will love this.

During the month of February Peddler's Village, a shopping, dining, entertainment, and lodging destination in Bucks County, is turning into a Village of Chocolate.

Oh boy, this sounds right up my alley.

Peddler's Village will host chocolate-themed events throughout February

My friends at Peddler's Village just filled me in on all of the fun chocolate-themed events happening throughout the month.

Peddler's Village would be an absolutely perfect spot to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Whether you're with your Valentine, your Galentines, whoever it may be, you're in for a treat.

There are Valentine's Day dining opportunities, culinary events, chocolate workshops, and a Village-wide Chocolate Trail on tap.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

Let me tell you about the different events.

There will be special prix fixe menus

On February 14 and 15, two of the most popular restaurants in the Village, Cock 'n Bull and Earl's New American, will have special prix-fixe Valentine's menus.

Enjoy the chocolate-themed dinners

There will also be three chocolate-themed dinners in February:

On Thursday, February 6th at 6pm is a four-course chocolate and wine dinner at Earl's New American.

A chocolate and beer dinner will be held at Hart's Tavern on Thursday, February 13 at 6pm. This is in partnership with Bucks County brewery, Free Will Brewing.

Cock 'n Bull will host a four-course Chocolate & Whisky Dinner on Thursday, February 20 at 6pm.

You'll need reservations and tickets for the special dinners

Reservations and tickets are needed for all three special dinners. Space is limited, so don't delay, reserve your spot now.

From February 14 - 16 you can follow the Village-wide Trail of Chocolate. You'll collect stickers and get a Golden Ticket for a prize.

There are three chocolate workshops to create chocolate treats on February 16 and more fun events throughout the month.

I told you it's going to be a February filled with chocolate fun at Peddler's Village.

For more details and ticket information, click here.

Happy Valentine's Day.

