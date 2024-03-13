Have you ever had an Ottoburger? If not, it's about time you did.

Ottoburger in a pasture-to-plate burger shop in NJ

Ottoburger, New Jersey's original pasture-to-plate burger shop, just opened its new, permanent home at 65 East Broad Street in Hopewell, NJ on Tuesday (March 12, 2024).

If Ottoburger sounds familiar, it's because it opened for the first time a few years ago at a different location in town, but, like so many other restaurants during the pandemic, it was forced to close.

Loyal customers were devastated to see it close, hoping someday, somehow it would return, and that's just what it's done.

Ottoburger ran out of a Commissary Kitchen in Hopewell in 2023

In 2023, Ottoburger was a Commissary Kitchen, takeout only, and now it has a permanent home.

The new location is where Brick Farm Market once was. That beloved business has downsized and moved not too far away. Click here for all of those details.

Otto, the owner, has cooked in the Market, so is familiar with the space and is now using it to re-introduce Ottoburger to the community.

The Ottoburger has won awards

The Ottoburger is a one-of-a-kind, award-winning burger. Click here for the story behind it.

Other burgers on the menu include the beatnik, the korzo, the turk, the double brook, the schnitzel, and the rich boy. For descriptions of all the mouth-watering burgers, click here.

This isn't any ordinary burger shop. It's unique in that it will have live music, display and sell local art, and serve local wine from Unionville Vineyards.

Go support this new local restaurant and have from what many locals are saying, the best burger you'll ever have.

I can't wait to have one.

