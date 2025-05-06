There’s something so amazing about a scoop of ice cream. I’m one of those people who can eat ice cream at any time of day or any time of the year.

It could be a hot summer day or a cozy winter night, and I’m in the mood for a huge ice cream sundae.

Across Pennsylvania, you’ll find plenty of amazing ice cream shops that people adore. It’s one of those things that people have a go-to spot and rarely go anywhere else.

You may not have realized it, but the oldest ice cream company in America is still open to this day in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has deep roots when it comes to food history.

We’re home to iconic places that serve up some of the best cheesesteaks and pretzels around, to name just a few.

Apparently, you may not know, but ice cream has some history in Pennsylvania as well.

If you’re someone who loves a good backstory with their dessert, this is worth the read.

What is America's Oldest Ice Cream Brand?

Bassett’s Ice Cream is based in Philadelphia, and it holds the title of America’s oldest ice cream company.

It was founded in 1861, and the family-owned business has been serving up some amazing ice cream for over 160 years.

You may have even been to this shop without knowing the history behind it.

You can find their original spot at Philly’s famous Reading Terminal Market, where you can try their amazing ice cream that’s known around the country for being a classic.

When you plan your next trip to Philadelphia, make sure to stop by and grab a bite of America’s oldest ice cream brand.

It’s almost like tasting a piece of American history!

