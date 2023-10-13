The forecasted wet weekend weather has forced the postponement of Hamilton Township's annual Oktoberfest.

The announcement was made on the township's Facebook page.

A statement read, "We understand that this news may be disappointing, but, we want to ensure your safety and enjoyment about everything else. The weather forecast predicts an inch of rain between between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. This, combined with the presence of thousands of people and heavy vehicles will make Veterans Park slippery and muddy."

Oktoberfest will now be held on the rain date, Sunday, October 22, 2023.

It will be held on the south side of Veterans Park (use the Kuser Road entrance).

The popular, outdoor, family friendly event will run from 11am - 5pm. It's always a good time. Bring your family and friends. You won't be disappointed.

Also bring along a chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the live music throughout the day. There will be a variety of craft vendors, food vendors and adult (21 years old and older) can hang out in the beer garden.

Children of all ages will have plenty of activities to pick from. There will be a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a corn maze, amusements and more, according to the township website.

Hamilton Township also promises exciting surprises and special attractions. If I hear anything, I'll let you know.

This is fun way to catch up with neighbors and friends, surrounded by all if your favorite things about fall...pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, scarecrows and more.

Set a reminder now to spend the day at Hamilton Township's Oktoberfest.

It's now been moved to the rain date. THE NEW DATE IS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2023 from 11am - 5pm.

