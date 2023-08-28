This Newtown, PA dentist's office is something out of a storybook. I have NEVER seen a cooler dentist's office in my life and I wish I had been able to go here as a kid. I was scrolling on TikTok and came across a video that showed a full-blown treehouse slide indoors.

I honestly thought this was a play place or something before finding out it was a dentist's office! The practice is called Newtown Dentistry and it’s located in Newtown, PA! At this dental practice, both kids and adults are welcome and will be seen by doctors.

Also, there’s even an orthodontics practice as well. When you show up for your appointment and open up the doors to Newtown Dentistry, it’s almost like you’ve entered another land.

There are places to sit and relax all while being in the private city that is Newtown Dentistry!

The main focus that I’m sure will be blowing up online is the kid’s side of the practice. After you pass through the amazing waiting room and your kids have played on the one-of-a-kind tree house slide, there are also themed rooms that kids will be seen in.

I feel like these little touches make going to the dentist an exciting thing rather than scary or feel like a chore! “Newtown Dentistry is a different kind of kids dentist. Children are encouraged to explore and play, while also receiving the best dental care from caring, compassionate experts in pediatric dentistry.” as stated on the practice’s website.

This office truly is one of a kind and will without a doubt take your breath away. Check out more info on Newtown Dentistry, here!

