Another Wawa is Opening in Ocean County, NJ with FREE COFFEE and More! – Here’s Where

Make way for another New Jersey Wawa!

Wawa is about to open its newest location in Ocean County, located at 604 Pine St in Lakehurst NJ, according to NJ.com. They'll officially open for business on Thursday, July 20 at 8 am.

And to mark the occasion in a special way customers will love, the location will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and free t-shirt giveaway at 8:30. But that's not all! Even if you miss the opening ceremony, the new gas location will be offering FREE coffee to everyone on opening day! Free Wawa coffee is enough to make anyone's day a good day!

And because Manifest Wawa never stops, they also have at least 5 more New Jersey locations in the works at these locations:

Clementon - Blackwood Clementon Rd. & Cherrywood Dr.

Blackwood Clementon Rd. & Cherrywood Dr. Hamilton - 55 Flock Road

- 55 Flock Road Linden - Rt. 1 & S. Park Ave.

- Rt. 1 & S. Park Ave. Ocean Township - Rt. 35 & Deal Rd.

- Rt. 35 & Deal Rd. Neptune - 3520 Route 66

Wawa, of course, is famous for their signature hoagies, coffee, Sizzlis and other made-to-order foods, plus snacks, drinks and other convenience items. They're also pretty consistently active on social media with zingy posts brimming with East coast attitude.

Wawa really is a way of here in New Jersey/Philadelphia. They're even continuing to expand in other regions of the country, even all the way down in Alabama!

This could be your new "main" Wawa! Will you be swinging by the new Lakehurst location on opening day? Drop your favorite Wawa run order in the comments!

