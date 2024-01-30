4 New Jersey Restaurant Make Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat List

Yelp is one of the most useful tools when it comes to going to new places or trying out new things.

You can pretty much get a really good gauge of the quality of everything whether it’s hotels, restaurants, local businesses, or more. Yelp has officially released their 100 places to peat for 2024 and a few New Jersey restaurants have made the list!

“Each year, Yelp chooses its top 100 places to eat and drink in the U.S. and Canada.”

The list for 2024 has just come out and it seems as though 4 amazing restaurants located right here in New Jersey have been lucky enough to earn a spot on this list! “Each year, Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat recognizes the local restaurants across the U.S. and Canada that truly reflect the unique tastes of the Yelp community. From juicy birria at local taquerias to Hawaiin-Korean favorites - we love hearing about your favorite local restaurants and giving them the recognition they deserve.” writes Yelp on their official Top 100 page.

Without further ado, here are the New Jersey restaurants that have made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2024.

#21 - Booomchia - Montclair, New Jersey

Boomchia is located in Montclair and specializes in puddings, smoothies, and smoothie bowls.

#37 - Jessica’s Cafe - Plainfield, New Jersey

Jessica’s Cafe is a French and Italian-inspired restaurant located in Plainfield on Terrill Road.

#65 - Kenko Sushi - Lincoln Park, New Jersey

Kenko Sushi has been rated 4.6 out of 5 and has been named one of the best sushi restaurants in the state.

#83 - Sabor Unido - Newark, New Jersey

If you are into Brazilian and Portuguese food, this spot is worth checking out. Sabor Unido is located in Newark and has been serving up authentic Brazilian and Portuguese since 2012.

