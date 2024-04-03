Beware of 3 Pests That Will Try To Enter Your NJ Home This Spring

Spring has officially sprung in New Jersey. The trees are turning green again, flowers and blooming and everyone is finally starting to make plans to get out of the house.

The warmer weather is getting closer and closer every day and it’s such a great time of year. Although, there are downsides to the Spring in New Jersey.

Everyone’s allergies start to act up, it’s constantly raining outside and of course, it’s time for all of the lovely bugs to start making their way into your New Jersey home. If there’s one thing about me that’s true, it’s that I am afraid of bugs.

I can’t stand anything besides the occasional ladybug, so spring is not the greatest time of year for me since this is when we start to see those annoying pests on our walls and crawling around our homes.

According to NJ Pest Control and Arrow NJ, there are a few bugs that you need to watch out for this spring because it’s almost inevitable they’ll enter your home.

Termites

Make sure to be on the lookout for Termite damage during this time of year around your home. Arrow NJ reports you may have termite damage in your home if you see floors and ceilings that are swelling, wood around your house sounds hollow when tapped, windows and doors don’t open as easily as they used to, wood around your home is buckling, paint is bubbling or peeling and other signs.

Fleas

These are specifically dangerous to your pets in New Jersey. Spring is unfortunately the season where we have to start making sure that fleas don’t find their way onto our pets and make themselves at home in our houses.

Ticks

Ticks are also another spring bug that you need to look out for in your home this spring. Ticks are most commonly known to spread Lyme Disease and are extremely active during the spring. Make sure to check yourself and your pets so they don’t make their way into your home!

Make sure to be on the lookout for these bugs and others this spring and keep your homes and families pest-free!

