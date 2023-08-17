Everyone has been on the pickleball grind lately! I have seen an insane amount of pickleball courts popping up everywhere lately and the love for the sport is only growing, especially in New Jersey.

There's a website where you can search for local pickleball courts in your area and the amount that are in New Jersey alone is really shocking. If you haven't heard of it yet, pickleball is the newest fad in the world of sports.

What is Pickleball?

The sport is probably best described as a mash-up between tennis and ping pong. A pickleball court looks very similar to a tennis court, but the paddles look a lot like ping pong paddles.

How many Pickleball courts are in New Jersey?

According to pickleheads.com (yes there's an official pickleball page online, there are currently about 261 courts in the entire state that are free to use. Although this may seem like a lot, New Jersey only is number 22 when it comes to states with the most pickleball courts.

I honestly had no idea that pickleball was a real sport until it started to blow up in our area recently. I remember I used to play it in High School a lot, but I honestly thought it was a gym game that my school made up.

Now, I see the hobby trending all over the country, especially in New Jersey. From North Jersey to South Jersey, Trenton to the Shore, there is a pickleball court in just about every New Jersey town now and you may not even realize it!

