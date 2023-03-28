Really?? NJ’s Ranked as One of the LEAST Stressed States in the U.S.?!

We all know there's a lot to love about living in New Jersey, but I can't lie... I'm baffled by this one.

When you think of New Jersey, I think we can all pretty much agree that we're not exactly the picture of "zen." There's a lot to stress about! High rent, pollution, sky-high property taxes, high crime rates in some cities.... Don't even get me started on driving in New Jersey! Yeah, we could make a list!

Stressed woman drive car feeling sad and angry.

So...why is New Jersey one of the least stressed out states in America??

Yeah! According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is actually one of the LEAST stressed-out states in the country in 2023! I mean, hey - we'll take it!

Asian women travel relax in the holiday. driving a car traveling happily.

But how did they measure this? They compared all 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress, like Average Hours Worked per Week, Average Hours of Sleep per Night, Job Security, Credit Score, Divorce Rate, Psychologists per Capita and more.

Those key indicators were then sorted into four key dimensions: 1) Work Related Stress, 2.) Money Related Stress, 3.) Family Related Stress, and 4.) Health and Safety Related Stress.

Depressed frustrated trader tired of overwork or stressed by bankruptcy

So where exactly does New Jersey rank in 2023's Most & Least Stressed States? With #1 being the most stressed and #50 being the least stressed state, New Jersey is among the 10 least-stressed states at #44.

If we dig in a little deeper here, New Jersey #17 in Work Related Stress, #48 in Money Related Stress, #39 in Work Related Stress, and #42 in Health and Safety Related Stress.

New Jersey also has one of the lowest crime rates per capita, and one of the lowest divorce rates!

Happy couple walking and talking in the countryside

Just in case you're curious, here are the Top 10 Most-Stressed states in 2023:

Mississippi Louisiana New Mexico West Virginia Nevada Arkansas Alabama Kentucky Texas Oklahoma

Take a look at the whole chart for yourself!

What do you think? Are you having as hard a time believing this as I am? Not that I'm complaining! Give us your thoughts in the comments!

