Phew, it's open again.

If you live in the New Hope area, I have good news.

You can finally get back to your daily Wawa coffee runs or grabbing a hoagie for lunch.

Wawa in New Hope has reopened after remodeling

The Wawa in New Hope, Pennsylvania has reopened.

Residents were missing it because it's the only Wawa in town.

In other surrounding towns, there's a Wawa on every corner it seems.

The closure wasn't unexpected though. Customers were given a heads up via signs on the doors and windows.

I told you back at the beginning of May that the Wawa on West Bridge Street and Sugan Road was about to undergo a major renovation.

Because of the construction, it had to shut down temporarily.

The renovation took 6 weeks to complete

Usually projects like this take longer than expected, but this was pretty quick, taking only 6 weeks, according to The Patch.

The entire store was gutted and a construction crew started from scratch for an improved customer experience including new technology and features.

The improvement cost $1 million

Each Wawa renovation costs approximately $1 million.

When you visit the newly-remodeled New Hope Wawa you'll notice more self-checkout stations, the cash register area has been expanded, the refrigerated items have been condensed.

I can't wait to stop by, check out the new design, and grab breakfast.

What's your go-to Wawa order?

Mine is the bacon, egg, and cheese on a croissant sizzli and a French Vanilla Iced Coffee. Yum.

The newly remodeled Wawa in is located at West Bridge Street and Sugan Road in New Hope.

