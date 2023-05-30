National Donut Day 2023: Where to Get Freebies and Deals!

It's almost time to go nuts for donuts! National Donut Day is Friday, June 2!

Do-nut miss out on your opportunity to grab some awesome deals and freebies coming up!

Happy woman holding donuts

Whether you like them jelly-filled, sugar-coated, glazed, sprinkled, cream-filled or all of the above and more, you can get your sweet fix on National Donut Day, for a bargain!

Let's take a look at where you can find your donut deals and freebies coming up!

On Friday you can grab yourself a free Cinnamon Sugar donut. They have 7 locations in New Jersey, so take your pick! If you want to get a whole box for your friends/coworkers/family, use code PARTY23 at checkout online to get $3 off your Party Box.

Photo by Lu Amaral on Unsplash

Can't have Donut Day without Dunkin'! On June 2nd, you can grab a free classic donut with any drink purchase.

Krispy Kreme will be offering one free donut of their choice! No purchase necessary, just show up and ask. AND, customers can also get a dozen glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen donuts.

Ob-Co's Donuts - TOM'S RIVER NJ

Free donuts by the shore! At this local donut shop, you can get one free cake donut with no purchase necessary!

Mama Buntz Donut Company - SEWELL NJ

This local donut shop in Sewell NJ is featuring their PB cups donut on Friday.

Take advantage and treat yo'self! You deserve it!

