Movie Starring Pete Davidson, Jennifer Coolige, Dustin Hoffman & More Filming in NJ

You might see some big-name Hollywood stars in New Jersey this month!

The Riff Raff has come to the Garden State! No, really.

"Riff Raff", a new movie starring Jennifer Coolige, Pete Davidson, Gabrielle Union, Ed Harris and Dustin Hoffman is filming this month in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

So as you can see, this cast is anything but "riff raff"

What is "Riff Raff" about?

The crime-comedy movie, directed by Dito Montiel, is about an ex-criminal whose world gets rattled when family comes to visit, as described by IMDb:

"A former criminal's ordinary life, which is turned upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reunion."

Sounds like a movie we could all relate to; When extended family shows up, there's no telling what sort of mayhem will happen. And with a cast as intriguing as this one's, this looks like it's shaping up to be a hit. Let's hope so!

Where is "Riff Raff" filming?

So far, the movie has filmed in areas around Bayonne, Plainfield, and Orange. But keep your eyes peeled for camera crews, because filming is continuing in Passaic, Clark and Edison through mid-December.

When is the movie coming out?

The movie is still in pre-production, so no word yet on a projected release date. Other details about the movie are still under tight wraps.

Have you seen film crews or movie stars in these areas of New Jersey? Let us know in the comments!

