Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name

When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all.

There are plenty of more activities ad fun things to do during the summer that the winter completely stops you from! I was looking for different things to do during this time of yesr in New Jersey and something that came up on a list was to visit some water parks.

Of course, we can’t all just pack up and go to Hurricane Harbor like we usually can in the middle of July, but believe it or not, there are actually indoor water parks across the state that would be the perfect day trip for the entire family. There are a few that are in different parts of the state, so one of these has to be somewhere close to you no matter where you are.

Big Kahuna’s Water Park has an indoor and outdoor set of slides, so you can go at any time of the year. It’s located at 535 NJ-73, West Berlin, NJ, 08091.

If you’re driving down 95 going south, while you’re driving through Mt. Laurel look to your left and you’ll see the giant water slides. CoCo Key Water Resort is located at 915 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ, 08054.

I’m sure you’re familiar with this one. This indoor water park is completely modeled after your favorite DreamWorks movies and is located inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. It’s located at 1 American Dream Wy, east Rutherford, NJ, 07073.

