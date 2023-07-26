Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino of MTV's Jersey Shore fame wrote a tell-all book due out this fall, according to Sorrentino's Instagram.

I don't know about you, but, I can't wait until it comes out. He's had quite the life. He became a reality show star pretty quickly, rose to fame, made some mistakes in life, went to jail, overcame addiction, has a beautiful wife and two cutie kids...that's a lot.

I want more of the scoop on his life and that's just what we're going to get in this book.

It's called, "Reality Check." The cover art was just revealed (Wednesday, July 26th)

Sorrentino has been working on this project for over a year. He says, "Reality Check is my story Hope, Loss, Love and Redemption. About hitting rock bottom but never giving up. It's the first time I've been able to truly share my true story, and I didn't leave anything out."

I. Can't. Wait. I've always loved reading autobiographies of celebrities and their surprisingly normal lives when cameras aren't rolling.

C'mon, admit it, you were/are a fan of Jersey Shore, right? I found all of the "characters" kind of fascinating. We were seeing their lives unfold in front of us...their real lives. Jersey Shore wasn't scripted and a lot of people took to the roommates and became fond of them (some more than others. Haha).

Sorrentino has done a lot of living. He said in a press release, "My life has been a wild ride. The public has a general idea about some of those chaotic events, but not fully. In Reality Check, I divulge all the details about making Jersey Shore and open up about my crippling druf addiction during those years, eventual recovery and sobriety, time in prison, and experience starting my beautiful family. My life has been a roller coater, and I'm excited to share with the world the depth of my lows and the remarkable comeback that no one saw coming."

The book is set for release on November 21, 2023.

You can preorder your autographed copy of the book right now by clicking here.

