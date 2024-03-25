Oh, do I have some big news for you. I couldn't wait to tell you.

Meatheadz Cheesesteaks is expanding to Quaker Bridge Mall

I got the official word from uber-popular Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in the Lawrence Shopping Center (Lawrence, NJ) that they're expanding.

Yup. Jeff, Joe and the family will be opening a 2nd location in Quaker Bridge Mall. Wow.

Meatheadz Quaker Bridge Mall location will be called Meatheadz Express

"Meatheadz Express" will be on the upper level of the mall in the food court. It will be in the space once occupied by 30 Burgers.

Quaker Bridge Mall shared the awesome news yesterday on National Cheesesteak Day (appropriate, right?).

The Facebook post read, "Exciting news on this National Cheesesteak Day, Meatheadz is coming to Quaker Bridge Mall. This spring Meatheadz will be joining our Dining pavilion. We are so excited to have them join the team!"

So, how did this happen? It's actually a funny story, one you can probably relate to. A mall official stopped by Meatheadz to have lunch recently after hearing all the hype and seeing Joe's social media videos, and like so many people, she thought it was the best cheesesteak she's ever had.

Long story short, there was an email exchange expressing how much she loved her cheesesteak and asking if Meatheadz would please open a location in the mall. The rest is history.

Meatheadz Express is hoping to open by mid-April

Meadheadz Express is hoping to be open by mid-April, so while you're shopping, make sure to grab a cheesesteak.

I asked Joe if they'd be making my favorite menu-item there...the Loaded Fries...and he said yes! Many of your favorite things will be on the menu. I can't say much else but, I will tell you that the family is working on a special, unique menu item exclusively for the mall location.

This news has me so excited. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of everyone in the greater area experiencing the unbelievably delicious cheesesteaks that we do in Lawrence.

Good luck Joe, Jeff & family. I couldn't be happier for you.

