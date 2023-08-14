Good news. The Lululemon is sticking around in Newtown for the long haul, according to The Patch.

I can hear the screams of joy now. Yup, there's been a pop up in The Village of Newtown shopping center for the past few years (trust me, I've been there a few times with my teenage daughter) and now Lululemon is staying.

There's a sign on the window says, "Here for a good time (and officially, now for a long time)."

The new, full store is due to open sometime this fall (2023).

Here's the thing, the same store isn't just going to stay open. It's been temporarily closed to transform it into the new, full, permanent store.

Don't freak out, the pop up shop has been moved to another spot in the shopping center until the new shop is finished being renovated.

It's now located where the Pier One Imports was, which is where Capital Grille is eventually going to be. It's planning a Fall 2024 opening.

If you've never heard of Lululemon before, it sells high-end activewear and accessories for working out...yoga, running, whatever you're doing, actually.

It's worn all the time by a lot of people. I see a ton of people with Lululemon accessories too...the everywhere belt bag, water bottles, hair clips, hats and more

The article states the store's vision is to "create more than a space where people can get gear to sweat in. We wanted to create a community hub where people could learn and discuss the physical aspects of healthy living, mindfulness and living a life of possibility. it was also important for us to create real relationships with our guests and understand what they were passionate about, how they like to sweat and help them celebrate their goals. Today, we do this in our stores around the globe."

I'll let you know the grand opening date of the full Lululemon shop in The Village of Newtown as soon as I find out.

