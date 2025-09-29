Lorde is embarking on her first arena tour in several years, so demand to see her this week in South Philly has been quite high. In fact, the concert almost immediately sold out when it was announced.

Lorde will perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a sold out concert Tuesday night (September 30th). That's the arena formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

What Is Lorde's Setlist for Philadelphia?

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.

In the meantime, I know that many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. Though, that's not for everyone. Some people like to be surprised.

So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling.

Here we go:

Lorde's Act I:

Hammer

Royals

Broken Glass

Buzzcut Season

Favourite Daughter

Perfect Places

Lorde's Act II:

Shapeshifter

Current Affairs

Supercut

No Better

GRWM

The Louvre

Lorde's Act III:

Oceanic Feeling

Big Star

Liability

Clearblue

Man of the Year

Lorde's Act IV:

If She Could See Me Now

Team

What Was That

Green Light

David

Encore:

A World Alone

Ribs