Come one, come all to the FREE Egg Hunt this Saturday (March 16th) in Lawrenceville.

It's hosted by Lawrenceville Main Street and will take place at The Terraces at Lawrence Assisted Living (1 Bishops Drive) in Lawrenceville. It will be from 12pm - 1:30pm.

This is a unique event that you won't want to miss. Not only is it going to be a fun day for the kids, it will be a fun day for the residents of The Terraces as well. The hope is to bring generations together.

Kelly Edelstein, Executive Director of Lawrenceville Main Street, says, "Our goal is to bring the joy, energy, and magic of childhood into the lives of the residents at The Terraces Assisted Living."

There will be live music by the incredibly talented School of Rock Princeton musicians, free face painting by local high school students, snacks, and the opportunity to take a picture with the Bunny.

Get our free mobile app

You know how excited your grandparents, aunts, uncles, and older neighborsget when they see your children, imagine the smiles your children will bring the residents of The Terraces when they see them scurrying around looking for eggs and squealing with delight over their cool face paint.

READ MORE: Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen is March 19th

Lawrenceville Main Street would like to thank Gorecki Construction for sponsoring this memorable event.

The weather for Saturday looks good right now, but incase it changes March 24th is the rain date.

Make sure to join the fun on Saturday, March 16th from 12pm - 1:30pm at The Terraces at Lawrence Assisted Living located at 1 Bishops Drive in Lawrenceville.

For more information, email Kelly Edelstein at Director@LawrencevilleMainStreet.com.

Some of the cutest pets in New Jersey from last year! See some of the entries from our 2023 cutest pet contest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5