Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County.

You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.

You may be thinking this is because they're short staffed, like so many other businesses right now in this post-pandemic world, but that's not the reason at all.

Unfortunately, a pipe burst inside the restaurant recently and caused damage. What a shame.

Restaurant management said in a social media post, "Hola todos! Due to a series of unfortunate events, La Taqueria, NJ is closed for the next few weeks. We had a pip burst in our restaurant which has caused much damage. Mexico Lindo Mini Market will remain open. Gracias!"

The Mexico Lindo Mini Market is right next-door to the restaurant.

This is tough news for this restaurant....for any small business, especially in this economy. The loss of business over an extended time can be difficult. Hopefully, insurance will help cover the costs of the damage.

In the meantime, if you're wondering where you can also get some good authentic Mexican food, head over to Chenca Y Chole on Whitehead Road, also in Lawrence Township. It's in the Dollar General Strip Mall next to Hertz and near Rita's Water Ice.

I certainly hope La Taqueria doesn't have to stay closed for long.

I'll let you know when I hear about it re-opening.

