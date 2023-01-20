A popular Lambertville ice cream shop has found a tasty way to honor the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

OwowCow just introduced the new Philly Special for all its fans...and for everyone who simply loves ice cream.

They've joined forces with Dock Street Brewery for the limited edition project.

They're whipping up handheld ice cream footballs. Don't they look delicious? This isn't your ordinary ice cream filled treat.

The footballs are filled with sweet honey cream ice cream, Dock Street Brewery Porter fudge, and layers of OwowCow's handmade soft pretzel cookie dough and dark chocolate, according to their Facebook post.

These would be the perfect snack while you're watching the Birds kick the New York Giants' butts on Saturday night (January 21st) in the playoffs.

The ice cream footballs are available now at all of the OwowCow shops (Easton PA, Ottsville, PA, Chalfont PA, Wrightstown PA, and Lambertville NJ). You can also get delivery through Door Dash.

They're so cute and even grabbed the attention of Philadelphia tv station, PHL17.

Maybe eating these will bring the Eagles some luck tomorrow night and beyond. I'm crossing my fingers the Eagles will be in another Super Bowl this year.

I can't wait to try these. Fly Eagles Fly. You know the rest.

Tinsel Takes Flight — A Philadelphia Eagles Pop Up Bar — Opens in Center City Tinsel Takes Flight is now open 7 days a week at 116 S 12th St in Philadelphia, Pa. They'll be open through the football playoffs as we hope to cheer on our team. Check out how AWESOME this place looks on the inside too: