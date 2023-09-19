New Latin Fusion Restaurant La Casona Now Open in Hamilton, NJ

New Latin Fusion Restaurant La Casona Now Open in Hamilton, NJ

La Casona

There's a new restaurant in Hamilton Township that everyone's buzzing about. You're going to love it, it's La Casona Restaurante & Bar on Klockner Road.

It may have already caught your attention. It's the beautiful, bright yellow restaurant on Klockner Road (where Palermo's used to be).

It has a fresh new look and is ready to serve you.

Check this out. It looks fabulous.

The restaurant is now open, while the official Grand Opening is this Friday, September 22nd. Doors opens at 11am. There's a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1pm, live music starting at 6pm and karaoke at 9pm.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Grab some friends and go check it out. Sangria is 50% off (you can order their housemade Sangria by the glass or pitcher). There will be free samples and giveaways too.

La Casona promises there will always be "good vibes and good food."

Owners, Marjie and Rudy Rodriguez, invite you to enjoy food and drink specials during the Grand Opening. La Casona specializes in Latin Fusion cuisine.

Take a look at this...

Is your mouth watering?

La Casona is not just a restaurant, it's an experience. The dishes are all inspired by different Latin American countries.

Take a look at the menu by clicking here.

There's a full bar at La Casona. Check out these cocktails.

You can dine in or takeout. Make plans to go this weekend.

La Casona Restaurante and Bar is located at 310 Klockner Road in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

The hours are Sunday - Thursday, 11am - 10pm. Friday and Saturday, 11am - 11pm.

The phone number is (609) 388-7500.

