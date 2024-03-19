I've finally heard some news about the space where the old Kuo Social restaurant in Robbinsville was.

Kuo Social in Robbinsville has been sold

After almost two years of the once-popular upscale Chinese restaurant sitting vacant, there is a new owner.

You know where it is, right? It's on the corner (and considered an anchor) of the Lofts at Town Center on Route 33, close to Route 130. It's a high-visibility spot.

The Robbinsville Town Center is a mix of housing and retail space

The town center is made up of 1,000 housing units. There is a mix of condos/lofts, townhouses, duplexes, single-family homes retail stores and other restaurants like Dolce & Clemente's Italian Market and Delorenzo's Pizza.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Group owns 3 other restaurants

According to Bielat Santore and Company, the new owner is the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group. Interesting. This will be its fourth restaurant.

The group's restaurants include Harpoon Willy's in Wall Township and Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant. Its third restaurant, Three Story Grill, in Waretown is currently being renovated and will be opening soon.

The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group is ambitious. The article states it plans to open between 10 and 15 restaurants over the next 5 years.

No word yet on what kind of restaurant it will be. The space still has all of its restaurant equipment and is fully decorated. I have no idea if the new owner will keep that vibe or has a new concept in mind.

The restaurant is over 6,000 square feet, has a full service bar, and outdoor seating.

What kind of a restaurant would you like to see in that space?

I know there are a lot of pub-style places around, but another one would be great. I love a casual place with good food and drinks to catch up with friends.

As soon as I get any more information, I'll pass it along.

