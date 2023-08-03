It's the end of an era in New Jersey. A retailer, which once had thousands of stores nationwide, will close their only remaining store in New Jersey.

It's been confirmed that the Kmart store in Westwood, New Jersey will be closing shortly. The news was confirmed on Tuesday, August 2. The Westwood store was of only three Kmart stores left in the entire nation.

The store, which was located at 700 Broadway, now has signs indicating the upcoming closure. They say that everything must go, NorthJersey.com reports. They expect the store to close in September or October.

The retail chain has, of course, struggled in recent years, following several bankruptcy proceedings. At its peak in 1994, Kmart operated more than 2,300 stores in the United States. Widespread closures of the once-bustling chain started in 2002.

At the time, they were the nation's second-largest retailer (only trailing Wal-Mart stores).

Following the closure of the New Jersey store, there will only be two Kmart stores left nationwide. There will be one store in Miami, FL., and one store in Bridgehampton, NY. The future of those stores remains uncertain as well, I'm sure.

It's also unclear exactly when the Westwood store will shut its doors (forever). Since 2019, KMart has closed stores in Wayne, Trenton, Wall, Somers Point, Bellville, and Kearny.

It's the end of an era, New Jersey.