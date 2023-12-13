Heads Up! The Speed Limit on Kelly Drive Is Changing

Hey Philly drivers, if you drive one of the city's most scenic routes, we've got an important warning:

The Speed Limit on Philadelphia's Kelly Drive to Be Reduced to 25 mph

The speed limit on Kelly Drive has been 35 mph for years. That, however, has changed as officials to increase safety for motorists across the city. Fox 29 was the first to report the changes.

The speed limit has been changed to 25 mph. The move comes as the city says it's one of the most dangerous roadways in town. It's part of their vision Zero High Injury Network. That's a collection of streets that account for about 80% of the city's traffic deaths and injuries.

It's estimated that there were 40 crashes on the roadway between 2018 and 2022, Philly Voice says, with the most dangerous section of the roadway coming in the stretch located in between Sedgley and Water Works drives.

Speeding Has Been a Problem on Philadelphia's Kelly Drive

Of course, anyone who has ever driven on Kelly Drive knows that while the speed limit was 35 mph, it's likely most drivers were doing well over 50 mph on the roadway that is narrow and filled with curves along the River.

And, yes, that's true. previous traffic studies reportedly showed that the average speed of drivers each day was 54.8 mph on the roadway.