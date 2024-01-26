Justin Timberlake Announces World Tour — Yes, It’s Coming to New York & Pennsylvania

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for a solo tour once again, and it will include a stop in New York City. However, it's (kind of) skipping Philadelphia.

However, Pennsylvania is in for a real treat.

Justin Timberlake Announces The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Timberlake first broke the news that he was going to be hitting the road for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 25).

Justin Timberlake In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Stephen Lovekin loading...

We didn't know all of the details about the tour until this morning, but it sounds pretty cool.

The tour announcement comes a day after he dropped the lead single from his upcoming album. The song "Selfish" is the first track off his album Everything I Thought It Was, which comes out on March 15.

Timberlake's Tour kicks off Monday, April 29 in Vancouver British Columbia before zigzagging across the U.S.

Justin Timberlake's Tour Hits New York & Pennsylvania in 2024

In our area, Timberlake hits Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 25.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday (February 2) at 10 a.m. Click here to check them out.

2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Meanwhile, presales for the Madison Square Garden show start on Monday, January 29 (for fan club members - click here to learn more.

And while he's not coming to the city of Philadelphia, he will be in our area for the 4th of July. Timberlake will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on July 4.

Tickets for that show also go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 2. Click here to learn more. Presales for that show start on Tuesday, January 30.

Justin Timberlake to Perform Free Show in New York City in January

By the way, this isn't JT's only concert in our area. He'll be performing a free show at Irving Plaza in New York City on January 31. Timberlake broke that news as well this week.

Green Day Performs For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series In New York City Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

Fans must register with Ticketmaster for a chance to snag these tickets no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 26. Learn more about JT's free concert by clicking here.

