Celebrity Jon Hamm Filmed New TV Show in Princeton, NJ
I just love seeing local spots featured on TV.
New Apple TV+ show was filmed in Princeton
The newly released show on Apple TV+, "Your Friends and Neighbors" was partially filmed in the quaint town of Princeton, according to NJ.com.
The show stars Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame. He played Don Draper for eight years.
Here's Hamm with a Golden Globe award for the show.
Jon Hamm stars as Andrew Cooper
In "Your Friends and Neighbors" Hamm plays divorced businessman, Andrew Cooper.
Copper was recently fired from his job and turns burglar.
The show debuted April 11
The new series just debuted on Friday (April 11).
When you check it out, you may recognize some of the scenery if you're familiar with downtown Princeton.
Some of the scenes were filmed in Palmer Square favorites, Yankee Doodle Tap Room, inside the Palmer Inn, and the famous ice cream spot, Thomas Sweet.
Yankee Doodle Tap Room will be featured in the show
Yankee Doodle Tap Room posted on Facebook that they couldn't wait to see the Tap Room on the little screen.
How exciting. I'll be watching.
Many movies have been filmed in Princeton & the surrounding area
Princeton has had its share of Hollywood action over the years.
The movie IQ, the story of Albert Einstein's life, was partially filmed in Princeton (where Einstein lived) and my hometown of Cranbury.
It was so exciting.
Parts of Main Street were shut down, so was The Cranbury Inn, and I got a glimpse of Meg Ryan, and was lucky enough to meet Tim Robbins, Susan Sarandon, and the late Walter Matthau, who played Einstein.
Other movies have been filmed in Princeton including Oppenheimer, A Beautiful Mind, Runner Runner, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and more.
