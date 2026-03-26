How exciting. A local man, Jamie Ding from Lawrence Township, has a bit of a winning streak going on right now on ABC TV's trivia game show, Jeopardy!

Jamie Ding from Lawrence, NJ has won 9 days in a row on Jeopardy!

As of Wednesday night (March 25), he's won 9 days in a row. His winnings so far total $245,802. Wow. Tune in tonight (Thursday) as he tries to gets his wins into double digits. If he wins tonight (fingers crossed!) it's highly possible that he'll break into the top 20 of all time Jeopardy! winnings for regular play.

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Jamie Ding is guaranteed a spot in the Tournament of Champions on Jeopardy!

Ding is already guaranteed a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions and has breezed by host, Ken Jennings' single game high of $39,200 with a winning total of $42,400 in his third night on the show. Remember, Ken Jennings was a star contestant on Jeopardy! back in 2004. His 74-game winning streak started in June and ended in November.

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Jamie Ding is a Princeton University graduate and current law student at Seton Hall

Ding graduated from Princeton University in 2013. Have you noticed he wears a lot of Princeton orange on the show? He said it's his favorite color on one of his earlier episodes. He's worked at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency for the last five years. He's also a law student right now at Seton Hall University Law School.

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Ding and his sister also have a dedicated Instagram page for reviews of General Tso's Chicken at different Chinese restaurants. You can check it out by clicking here.

You can follow Jamie Ding's journey on Jeopardy! weeknights on 6 ABC in the Philadelphia area at 7 P.M. Keep going, Jamie. We're rooting for you.

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