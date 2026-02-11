The actor James Van Der Beer has died. He was 48 years old. TMZ was the first to report the news of his death on Wednesday afternoon.

Van Der Beek revealed he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer back in 2024.

His wife confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come."

Van Der Beek will be best remembered for his role Dawson Leery on the popular '90s and early '00s show, Dawson's Creek.

A rep for the local medical examiner told TMZ that his death was reported to them at 6:44 a.m. today.

Athletes Who Suffered Nude Photo Leaks From NFL stars such as Tom Brady to golf legends such as Tiger Woods and more, these professional athletes and sports stars were victims to nude photo leaks over the years. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

This is a developing story. We'll update this article with more information.