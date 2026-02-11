Actor James Van Der Beek Has Died
The actor James Van Der Beer has died. He was 48 years old. TMZ was the first to report the news of his death on Wednesday afternoon.
Van Der Beek revealed he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer back in 2024.
His wife confirmed the news on Instagram.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come."
Van Der Beek will be best remembered for his role Dawson Leery on the popular '90s and early '00s show, Dawson's Creek.
A rep for the local medical examiner told TMZ that his death was reported to them at 6:44 a.m. today.
Athletes Who Suffered Nude Photo Leaks
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
This is a developing story. We'll update this article with more information.