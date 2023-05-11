Hamilton Township (Mercer County) now has one of its own playing in Major League Baseball.

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin shared the exciting news on his Facebook page that 26-year-old Hamiltonian, Jake Alu, was called up by the Washington Nationals after playing for four years in the minor league, most recently, the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

Martin's post said the town is "Hamilton Proud" and Alu is the "epitome of working hard for your dreams and never giving up."

Alu grew up in the Hamilton Public School District, attending Alexander Elementary School and Reynolds Middle School, then went on to Princeton Day School for high school and Boston College.

He played baseball in Nottingham Little League for many years.

His new team tweeted that Alu made history when joining the team saying, "Jake Alu is officially the lowest drafted position player to make his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in team history." Wow.

Alu said, "It's one of the greatest feelings ever. That's something that you look forward to hearing your whole life, so that was a special moment."

Alu's parents and Hamilton residents, Judy and Phil Alu, and Jake's girlfriend, Genevieve McCann, booked the first flights out to the West Coast when their son and boyfriend FaceTimed them with the news that he was headed for the big time.

They were all there when he made his MLB debut earlier this week.

Judy Alu said, "It's incredible. You're so happy when they're happy, and to watch him achieve his dream, it's just incredible. It's incredible."

You have goosebumps, don't you? I do. Maybe it's a Mom thing.

Good luck, Jake. We're rooting for you.

