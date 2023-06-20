I-95 in Philadelphia to Reopen By Sunday, Governor Shapiro Announces

We now know when I-95 will re-open to traffic in Northeast Philadelphia.

In fact, it will happen ahead of schedule. I-95 will open to traffic "by this upcoming weekend," Governor Josh Shapiro announced at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"Based on the tremendous progress we have made in the last 72 hours, I can confidently state that the traffic will be flowing on I-95 this weekend," Shapiro said.

The paving process will begin shortly on the highway in both directions, led by PennDOT and the construction crews on site in the area of the collapse.

The precise time for the opening will depend on the window for paving, officials said on Tuesday. That may require 12 hours of dry conditions.

Philadelphia's Mayor Jim Kenney confirms that the roadway would be open for cars no later than Sunday (June 25).

"This weekend you'll have less time in traffic and more time with family and friends," the governor said.

He also noted that by Monday morning's commute, all six lanes of the temporary roadway will be open for travel.

During the press conference, the governor praised the hard work of the crews on-site, city officials, and federal officials who have been working around the clock.

"We are now on track to open 95 in just about two weeks following the collapse," Shapiro said. "This is what it looks like when we all work together."

This is a developing story. 94.5 PST will be updating this story shortly.