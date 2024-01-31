Fast casual restaurant, Honeygrow, will be opening its third Bucks County location in Doylestown this summer, according to The Patch.

Honeygrow specializes in stir fry

The trendy Philadelphia-based eatery (founded in 2012) will be located in The Barn Plaza Shopping Center on Route 611. It specializes in stir fry, salads and its Honeybar. You can customize any dish to your liking.

Check out the menu by clicking here.

The Founder and CEO of Honeygrow says in the article, "We've been looking to be a part of this market for quite some time and are extremely excited to bring our menu and flavors to the community."

Honeygrow will hire 35 employees

Honeygrow will bring job opportunities to the area. The restaurant will hire 35 full and part-time employees.

Honeygrow has two other Bucks County locations

The two other Bucks County Honeygrow locations are in Middletown Township and Quakertown.

The Barn Plaza shopping center has been seeing some major changes recently.

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Bucks County location in Doylestown

Bucks County's very first Whole Foods Market is also moving in. It's taking over the space once occupied by Marshalls HomeGoods.

Marshalls HomeGoods is moving into the Giant grocery store shopping center, Cross Keys Place, on the other side of Doylestown.

Whole Foods will be joined in the shopping center by Kohl's, Barnes & Noble and Pure Barre.

The Doylestown community didn't just wish that someday their town would get a Whole Foods, they petitioned the store (which is owned by Amazon) and made it happen.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be. It is supposed to be opening sometime in early 2024.

