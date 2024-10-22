Spooky season is officially here and it’s such a great time of year.

Not only is the weather starting to be that perfect “chilly” temperature, but the leaves make me so happy at this point of the year.

There are so many amazing things associated with Halloween that can truly make you feel like a kid again.

From going pumpkin picking, baking, and picking out costumes to just watching scary movies in comfy pajamas.

I feel like one of the biggest questions people have every year around this time is “What am I going to be for Halloween?”.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve had your costume picked out since last Halloween.

If you’re not like me and kind of get a late start on things like this, you may still be scrambling trying to find the perfect costume.

You know you want to stand out this Halloween so don’t pick the costume that everyone else is wearing! I’m here to save you.

Frightgeist released a map of the most Googled costumes in each city and it’s a huge indicator of what costumes you should stay away from.

What Is The Most Searched For Halloween Costume in PA for 2024?

In the Philadelphia area, the number one most Googled costume for 2024 is Deadpool.

This makes sense, right?

The brand new Deadpool and Wolverine movie just came out, so it only makes sense it’s a huge costume this year.

The other costumes that made the top five were Wolverine, Michael Myers, Maleficent, and Clueless.

I’d say if you’re looking to stand out this Halloween, stay away from these!

