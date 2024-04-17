There's a new luxury hotel opening in downtown Princeton soon and it sounds like quite a place.

Graduate Princeton scheduled to open June 2024

It's the latest in the Graduate Hotel family and is expected to open in June, according to The Patch. Reservations are now available.

If you're in town go take a look at the progress. It's almost finished. It's located at Nassau and Chambers Streets.

Chambers Street will remain one-way during construction

I'm sure local residents will be thrilled once the hotel opens because Chambers Street has continued to be a one-way street during the construction work and through some recent delays.

Between town and Princeton University events, more places to stay in town were needed.

Graduate Princeton will have 180 guest rooms

Graduate Princeton will have 180 guest rooms available, doubling the number of accommodations in the Ivy League town. There will be a new restaurant as well, The Varsity Club.

The new hotel will pay homage to the town's history. In fact, the Graduate Hotel's Founder and CEO, Ben Weprin, said the town's rich history is what attracted the hotel chain. "We've had our eyes on Princeton since the very beginning. This historic, idyllic town is the perfect backdrop for a Graduate. The walls of this building are bursting with history and soon our guests will be able to experience that for themselves."

A portion of the hotel was an old Princeton University student dormitory, dating back to 1918.

There is a two-story library lounge filled with Senior Jackets (a gift to every graduating Princeton University student) and more fascinating features.

Graduate Hotel Graduate Hotel loading...

You won't have to leave your furry best friend behind if you're a guest at Graduate Princeton. The hotel is pet-friendly.

Graduate Princeton will offer bike rentals to al hotel guests

Bike rentals are available to all hotel guests. Princeton is the perfect town to explore this way. You can pedal your way to Albert Einstein's home or to grab some ice cream at the bent spoon (one of the best places in town for a sweet treat).

To make a reservation and find out more about Graduate Princeton, click here.