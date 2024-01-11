If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be outside more and to spend time with your family and friends, this is the perfect spot to do it.

If you’re anything like me, there isn’t too much that’s appealing about camping. I know lots of people will pitch a tent and go sleep under the stars, but that’s not for me.

Getting bit by bugs and sleeping on the cold ground just is not for me. If that sounds like you, this glamping getaway is the perfect vacation spot for you.

This Airbnb is listed in Pennsylvania for $169 a night and is the perfect spot to bring your family for a weekend getaway. The best part? It comes with a slide. A GIANT tube slide that brings you down from the bed and table area to the ground. It can fit up to 6 guests with 3 beds and 1 bathroom.

The outdoor shower is the perfect addition to this glamping getaway because who doesn’t love a relaxing outdoor shower in the summertime? If you have a pet at home and don’t want to leave them behind, you don’t have to!

This Airbnb is pet-friendly and also comes with both heating and air conditioning. On the ground floor, you’ll have access to an outdoor kitchen area along with a firepit to enjoy.

It looks like this is a wildly popular Airbnb in the Pennsylvania area because there are a lot of dates that are booked up. If you’re in a family of campers and are a little bit more high-maintenance, this is for sure the perfect balance between the two!

Go 'Glamping' In This Pennsylvania Airbnb If you want to spend some time in the great outdoors, but are a little high-maintenance like me, this is for you! Gallery Credit: Gianna