National French Fry Day 2023: Where to Find Deals and Freebies!

National French Fry Day is July 13!

The perfect accessory to any casual food, or even suitable to make them a standalone cheat meal, french fries are are hands down one of the tastiest, snackable, most-satisfying fast foods! You can't go wrong with freshly fried potatoes kissed with salt!

Luckily for us once again, there are several brands offering freebies and other deals for National French Fry Day! So take advantage!

Here's where you find amazing freebie and deals on and around National French Fry Day 2023!

Burger King is offering a FREE order or fries of any size for BK rewards members with any purchase through the app or BK.com!

If you buy an order of french fries through their app or website on French Fry Day, you'll get free small fries every day for the rest of the year with a minimum $1 purchase.

All major Chickie's & Pete's locations will be offering the signature Crab Fries for just $1. And you can feel good about grabbing these fries! All the proceeds will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. They're also running a giveaway where 5 lucky winners will in a $200 giftcard!

When you dine-in at Hooters on July 13, you can get a FREE order of curly or waffle fries or tots with any entree!

Gotta have McDonald's in the french fry chatroom! You can get FREE french fries of any size with no purchase necessary when you order through the McDonald's app.

Smashburger is offering customers FREE Smash fries, French fries or sweet potato fries with any purchase in-store, on their app and on their website. If you're ordering online, use promo code "FRIES."

Thursday all the way through Sunday! Grab a free order of fries, any size, with any purchase made using the Wendy's app.

Yes, even UberEats is getting in on the action! They've teamed up with Heinz to give customers $5.70 off on orders that include French fries at participating restaurants. Look for the offer in the app!

